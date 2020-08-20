Working hard for underwater records

A Russian professional weight-lifter and amateur freediver is claiming a Guinness World Record for bench-pressing a 50kg barbell 76 times beneath lake waters on a single breath.

Vitaly Vivchar trained for two months to perform the feat at Lebyazhye Lake near his home-town of Tomsk in southern Russia on 13 August.

He said his best result while training had been 65 repetitions – just enough to beat the existing GWR record for “Most Consecutive Bench Presses Underwater”. That is held by Greg Wittstock of Illinois, USA, who pumped out 62 reps last October.

Vivchar, a Russian and Eurasian bench-press champion, said that his record attempt had conformed to GWR requirements, though it has yet to be verified.

The same applies to a claim for a Guinness World Record for an ocean clean-up event organised in Taiwan on 15 August.

A total of 591 scuba divers participated in the event, claimed to be the largest gathering of divers in an ocean clean-up within a 12-hour period. Organised by the Discovery Channel working with Keelung City government to raise awareness of ocean pollution, the main event was held in the city’s Chaojing Park while others took place at different locations across Taiwan, including Taichung, Tainan and Penghu County.