For that Dorset staycation

Bournemouth Beach Lodges re-opened in early August after lockdown with every other of the 24 self-contained seafront houses welcoming guests at any one time – and they could provide a base for divers holidaying in east Dorset in family or group bubbles.

Boscombe beach is on the doorstep and Poole harbour not far away.

Comprehensive Covid-secure precautions are said to be in operation.

Normally open all year round, each lodge has a mezzanine-level sleeping area, a central staircase that doubles as shelving, modular furniture and a small terrace for hanging out wet kit.

There is a kitchen, shower room, TV and wi-fi and up to four adults and two children can be accommodated.

Bookings start on a Monday or Friday and rates vary depending on the month, with a four-night midweek stay costing £325-695 and a seven-night stay £700-1390.