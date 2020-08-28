More support for Hollis rebreathers

Rebreathers UK has expanded its distribution for Hollis Rebreathers to provide support in the following European countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands and Switzerland.

“We are very excited to make our great rebreather products available to our European friends,” says the company.

“Contact Rebreathers UK directly at sales@rebreathersuk.com or visit www.rebreathersuk.com for your New CE Prism 2 CCR and for factory service, annual service, sales and spares.

“Any questions related to training and crossovers on the Prism 2 in the countries listed, please also direct those to Rebreathers UK.”