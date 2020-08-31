Shark diver Erich Ritter dies

Shark-diving pioneer Dr Erich Ritter died in his sleep at his Florida home on 28 August at the age of 61. While his death was unexpected, he was reported to have suffered from a heart condition.

Ritter was born and grew up in Zurich, and gained degrees in zoology and paleontology in Switzerland and a PhD in fish behavioural ecology at the University of Miami.

He also became a scuba diver and instructor, and was early to adopt the cause of shark protection. Referring to himself as a “shark behaviourist” and “shark whisperer”, he started carrying out practical research into their behaviour patterns from the 1980s.

However, he became well-known across the global diving community only after surviving a bite from a bull shark in 2002. He had been standing surrounded by the circling sharks in shallow waters in the Bahamas, telling British TV presenter Nigel Marven that the sharks “couldn’t care less about them”. The attack was caught by Discovery Channel cameras filming the interview for Shark Week.

Ritter lost his left calf and was fortunate to survive a massive loss of blood, but the incident did nothing to shake his conviction that “there are no dangerous sharks, only dangerous situations”.

His approach tended to divide opinion between those who saw him as an insightful champion of sharks and others who regarded his theories as unscientific and his attitude reckless.

Much of his shark research was carried out in the Abacos islands in the Bahamas, where he ran the Shark Education & Research Centre, but he came up with the idea for organising “Sharkschool” field courses in Florida in 1996.