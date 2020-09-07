Nose dives at Wraysbury

A new diver attraction has splash-landed at the Wraysbury inland site west of London – the forward section of a Boeing 737-300 airliner.

Richard Major, who runs Wraysbury Dive Centre, says that he first saw the front half of G-CELA at Cotswold Airport (formerly RAF Kemble) in Gloucestershire.

“The back half apparently was destroyed in a Fast & Furious movie,” he told Divernet. “Her first flight was in 1986 for an Australian airline, and she went on to belong to Jet2 and eventually was converted into a cargo plane.”

G-CELA’s last flight was to Cotswold in June, 2017, and the front of the fuselage was transported to Wraysbury in May 2019. “We had been preparing her for sinking when the pandemic halted our plans slightly,” said Major.