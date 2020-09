The Paralenz Vaquita can be mask-mounted for point-of-view video or aimed using the built-in OLED monitor.

This action cam shoots 4K video at 60fps or 240 super slow-mo at 1080. You can also take 12MP RAW stills pictures.

The Vaquita automatically adjusts colour balance as you change depths, says Paralenz.

It’s 350m-rated, and even has a Gauge mode showing depth and dive-times in the viewfinder.

The price is 749 euros.