Two Ways to make a Canadian Splash

From the north pacific to the high Arctic to the North Atlantic, Canada is one of the largest countries in the world. Not only are we big, but at more than 150,000 miles we also have the longest coastline in the world, and more freshwater lakes than any other nation.

Water is everywhere. It’s the babbling river flowing through the prairies, the azure lake high in the mountains, the cold ocean that provides fishermen with lobster. Water connects us.

Joey and I have done countless dives all over the world, and it would only seem logical that as Canadians we would have explored our own backyard. But before last year, I could probably count on one hand the different places we had dived in our home country.

We had barely scratched the surface of scuba-diving in Canada.

Our project “Canadian Splash“ was born of our desire to connect and encourage other divers to experience this watery world – we’re in the process of diving and photographing every province and territory in Canada to showcase the beauty, wonder and fragility hidden below the waterline.

To provide a flavour for DIVER, we feature a saltwater and a freshwater location in two provinces.

When considering the coldwater diving possibilities of Canada, where do you even begin? In the Great White North, with its vast expanses of untouched wilderness and icebergs? Or perhaps the Bay of Fundy, where you can slip beneath the surface to sample diving amid the world’s highest tides?

Come hell or high water, the diving doesn’t stop – at least, not in New Brunswick.

Where most people would dismiss the idea of diving in low visibility, ripping tides and unpredictable currents, Joey and I greeted the eastern province’s Bay of Fundy with open arms.

The bay is a world-renowned tourist destination but also a unique diving location. Not everywhere along its coastline screams scuba-diving, but Deer Island near the US border hosts a phenomenal underwater world.

The distribution of islands in the area, the confluence of current and seafloor bathymetry has given rise to the “Old Sow”, the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, which swirls just off the tip of this Fundy isle.

Given the unforgiving nature of a tidal whirlpool, diving there means embracing strong current and also, of course, timing your dive just right for the slacks that allow for safe enjoyment of this beautiful place.