Home Sweet Anemone

Nemo made anemonefish famous, but do you stop to consider how incredible their homes are? It’s common knowledge that anemones provide a built-in security system that stings everything but their clownfish residents, but there is so much more to know about the amazing anemone, including the fact that Nemo is not their only resident.

Anemones have their own movie-worthy life-cycles and are part of many simultaneous symbiotic and mutualistic relationships, all of which occur under water.

Anemones are sometimes called the flowers of the ocean (the direct translation in Latin is flower) and they can come in vibrant greens, purples, pinks and yellows, with finger-like tentacles slowly blowing in the breeze-like current. They’re not plants but invertebrates belonging, along with corals and jellyfish, to the Cnidarian group.

Carnivorous, they eat live prey, usually tiny plankton and fish, but some even eat stray jellyfish that might get entangled in their paralysing tentacles. Some are tiny, while others can grow up to 2m long.

There are more than 1000 species of anemone. Many live in coastal tropical water, but some can be found in depths beyond 3000m and in temperate and cold water. Another fun fact: the centre of the anemone is its mouth… which also serves as its bottom.

Anemone tentacles contain toxins, and when they’re disturbed even a little (such as when tiny plankton brush over it), they inject the potential prey with a nematocyst that contains neurotoxin designed to paralyse or kill.

Once immobile, the prey is guided by the tentacle to the mouth.

Some types of anemone, like the magnificent sea anemone (in which Nemo lived) can ball up, bringing all the tentacles closer to the mouth and essentially licking their fingers free of food. In some cases the balling up occurs at almost the same times every day. Anemones may also ball up if threatened.