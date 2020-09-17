FREE October DIVER magazine out now

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the OCTOBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards

Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Freediver meets scuba diver in Greenland, Canadian river wrecks, Richard Smith’s World Beneath, Historic wreck finds in the Baltic Sea, How to find leopard sharks & makos, ‘Just don’t mess with anyone’s qualifications – plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.

– plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more. DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the October issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine

Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the October issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE September issue of DIVER, featuring:

Secrets of the Outer Banks

Eating to Dive!

Ghost Diving in action on classic sub

How good is your surface safety?

Australia’s wild South West

What makes Raja Ampat so good?

PLUS: Diver Tests … Exploring a deep submarine off Greece … ‘Malta dive-pro cleared of manslaughter charges’ … Cayman Island’s freedom … Zombie microbes & other gossip … Alex Mustard’s Be The Champ … The hidden powers of Louise T’s logbook.

Get FREE SEPTEMBER DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here