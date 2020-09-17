DIVING NEWS
FREE October DIVER magazine out now
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the OCTOBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Freediver meets scuba diver in Greenland, Canadian river wrecks, Richard Smith’s World Beneath, Historic wreck finds in the Baltic Sea, How to find leopard sharks & makos, ‘Just don’t mess with anyone’s qualifications – plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the October issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the October issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE September issue of DIVER, featuring:
- Secrets of the Outer Banks
- Eating to Dive!
- Ghost Diving in action on classic sub
- How good is your surface safety?
- Australia’s wild South West
- What makes Raja Ampat so good?
- PLUS: Diver Tests … Exploring a deep submarine off Greece … ‘Malta dive-pro cleared of manslaughter charges’ … Cayman Island’s freedom … Zombie microbes & other gossip … Alex Mustard’s Be The Champ … The hidden powers of Louise T’s logbook.
Get FREE SEPTEMBER DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
17 September 2020