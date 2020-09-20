DIVING NEWS
Cromhall dive-site back open
Inland dive-site Cromhall Quarry in south Gloucestershire, which appeared to have closed for good in May, has reopened to scuba divers under new management.
Dive-school South West Maritime Academy is now operating the site, which is located near Wotton-under-Edge.
The triangular 4-hectare flooded limestone quarry has a maximum depth of 17m, a shallow beach area allowing easy access, platforms at various depths and a pontoon that had made it a popular training facility.
The previous operation, Cromhall Diving Centre, ceased trading when the quarry itself closed following problems caused by flooding and coronavirus lockdown, as reported on Divernet.
The site contains underwater attractions including a decommissioned naval gun-turret, aircraft cockpit, several small boats and telephone boxes.
At present to comply with Covid-19 requirements general diving sessions are limited to 50 people at a time with one booking per account between 8.30am and 4pm at weekends only.
Tickets cost £16 and bookings can be made here.
Cromhall is also open to open-water swimmers at weekends, and it is understood that dive-schools can pre-arrange training sessions at other times of the week.