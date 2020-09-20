Cromhall dive-site back open

Inland dive-site Cromhall Quarry in south Gloucestershire, which appeared to have closed for good in May, has reopened to scuba divers under new management.

Dive-school South West Maritime Academy is now operating the site, which is located near Wotton-under-Edge.

The triangular 4-hectare flooded limestone quarry has a maximum depth of 17m, a shallow beach area allowing easy access, platforms at various depths and a pontoon that had made it a popular training facility.

The previous operation, Cromhall Diving Centre, ceased trading when the quarry itself closed following problems caused by flooding and coronavirus lockdown, as reported on Divernet.