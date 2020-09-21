Sea-life protector makes her mark

UK scuba diver Emily Cunningham has been selected by the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) as one of its “30 global leaders under the age of 30” for 2020.

Cunningham, a trustee of the UK’s Marine Conservation Society, has been recognised for developing a marine education scheme designed to engage non-divers through virtual dives, as well as enabling underserved communities to experience UK seas at first hand. She is said to have secured £5.1m in funding for UK marine and coastal projects.

“Before I learnt to dive, I had no idea how amazing UK seas were,” says Cunningham. She began her training while studying for a marine-biology degree. “On my first sea dive, on a chilly February day off north Wales, my mind was well and truly blown!