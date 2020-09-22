Diver airlifted from Kent dive-site

A scuba diver had to be airlifted to a London hospital with suspected decompression illness after making an emergency ascent at St Andrew’s Lakes in Halling, Kent on Sunday, 20 September.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the inland site near Rochester at about 1.30pm. They told Kent Online that the “experienced” diver had been in a “potentially serious condition” but was expected to make a full recovery following hyperbaric treatment.

“An experienced Master Diver had a malfunction of his own equipment and made an emergency ascent… standard emergency procedures were followed by the dive-school,” said a spokesman for St Andrews Lakes, which describes itself as “the newest inland freshwater scuba-diving site in the UK”.