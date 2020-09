Claimed to be easy to use by recreational divers, the Mares Horizon semi-closed rebreather is being launched with an SSI training programme to match.

Said to be able to extend dive-times by from 3-8 times, the Horizon features “triple-redundant” electronics with a head-up display to back up the main wrist-computer.

It costs £3600, and there is a conversion kit for accelerated decompression diving that costs £460.