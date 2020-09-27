GEAR NEWS
Preparing Atlantis
Ultimate Diving says it has been working closely with exclusive partner Atlantis Resorts to ensure that stays there, once the Philippines is accessible again, will be Covid-secure for divers.
“We expect to see guidelines evolve to a point where the resorts can provide as much of the ‘full experience’ as it is safely possible as they transition to opening,” says the tour operator.
The two resorts in Dumaguete and Puerta Galera are implementing measures including pre-work health checks for all staff, temperature checks on anyone entering the resorts, thorough disinfecting on all guest transport, private transfers, social distancing, face coverings, emergency plans and more.
Seven-night packages at either resort starts from £1895pp (two sharing) including estimated flights from the UK, airport transfers, accommodation and two dives a day.
ultimatediving.co.uk
