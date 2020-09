With six modes – Air, Nitrox, Trimix, Rebreather, Gauge and Freediving – the watch-styled Aladin A2 is designed to cover the gamut of diving activities.

Gas integration is optional, via a transmitter, for up to eight mixes, the decompression algorithm can factor in heart-rate and skin temperature, and there’s a built-in digital compass.

The price is £465, or £765 with transmitter.