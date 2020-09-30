WIN! WIN! WIN! 1 of 3 PADI Digital Underwater Photographer eLearning courses worth £135

THIS speciality course enables divers to easily learn the knowledge and skills involved in taking their first great underwater photographs, or fine tune their existing skills to produce stunning underwater photographs.

The convenient, interactive online study option allows users to learn anytime, anywhere at their own pace, using videos, audio, graphics, reading and short quizzes to help learn and gauge their progress. It also gives access to an online version of PADI’s Digital Underwater Photographer Manual.

Counting towards the PADI Advanced Open Water Diver course and the PADI Master Scuba Diver rating, the digital course includes online training, digital assessments, and a certification card.

The Digital Underwater Photographer course can be followed at a PADI Dive Centre with the purchase of additional hands-on practical training during two scuba dives and guidance from a PADI Professional. Students learn how to choose the right underwater camera system and underwater imaging principles for good exposure and composition by using the PADI SEA (Shoot, Examine, Adjust) method.

