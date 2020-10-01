PADI offers free online photo training

PADI is offering three Divernet readers the chance to take its Digital Underwater Photographer eLearning speciality course – for free. This interactive online component of the full programme normally costs £135.

The course “enables users to easily learn the knowledge and skills involved in taking their first great underwater photographs, or fine-tune their existing skills,” says the training agency.

Students are taught how to choose the right underwater camera system and underwater imaging principles for good exposure and composition by using the PADI SEA (Shoot, Examine, Adjust) method.

The course takes around 12 hours to complete, enabling users to learn at any time and anywhere at their own pace, says PADI.

Included are videos, audio, graphics, reading and short quizzes to assist in learning and gauging progress, and access to an online version of the Digital Underwater Photographer Manual is provided. The offer includes the online training, digital assessments, and certification card.

The programme can be completed with hands-on practical training during two scuba dives guided by a PADI professional, though an additional fee applies to cover dives, equipment and logbook. Completion of the speciality counts towards achieving Advanced Open Water Diver and Master Scuba Diver certifications.

For the chance to win 1 of 3 free PADI Digital Underwater Photographer eLearning courses enter the Divernet Xtra competition here.

And if you don’t want to leave it to chance, book a course by contacting a convenient PADI dive centre or resort or find out about other PADI eLearning courses here.