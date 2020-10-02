Have you snapped a seadragon?

Seadragons are among the most prized of quarries for underwater photographers, but have you or friends dived in southern Australia and been lucky enough to capture any images of these spectacular but mysterious creatures?

SeadragonSearch is a new community-driven science initiative dedicated to collecting such photographs from any scuba diver who cares to submit them for analysis. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help match images, using the unique patterns on each seadragon’s face or body.

As sightings of individuals are repeated, the intention is to track the iconic fish through time and space. This should provide data about their lifespans and other traits, to improve the population estimates that underpin conservation and management actions.

The initiative has been launched by the Perth-based Western Australian Museum (WAM) and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego in the USA. They are working with non-profit organisation Wild Me, a US software developer that uses AI tools to collect and analyse data from threatened wildlife populations.

There are three known species of seadragon – the common or weedy, leafy, and the recently discovered ruby seadragon. Found only in Australian seas, they belong to the same family as seahorses and pipefish.