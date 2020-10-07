Andrea Doria

A luxurious ocean liner and an icon of national pride as the largest, fastest and allegedly safest of all Italian ships of the time. While heading for New York she collided with the Stockholm in one of history’s most infamous maritime disasters.

The top-heavy Andrea Doria started to list severely, which left half of the lifeboats unusable. But she stayed afloat for 11 hours and “only” 46 people lost their life.

Andrea Doria’s depth was a huge challenge for the first generations of advanced divers. The coveted logo’ed porcelain lured many divers deep into the wreck, and the “china fever” claimed numerous lives. Today, it is decaying fast and is believed to be empty of artefacts.

However, as it played an important role in the development of deep-wreck-diving techniques such as the use of helium, accelerated decompression and advanced penetration procedures, this wreck belongs on a top 20 list.

Type: Ocean liner

Area: Nantucket Island, North Atlantic

Depth: 82m

Lost: 25 July, 1956

USS Atlanta

In her short life the Atlanta played a pivotal role in the Pacific War theatre, escorting famous aircraft-carriers such as USS Enterprise and USS Hornet back and forth between Pearl Harbor and Midway before moving on to the Solomon Islands.

She was hit by friendly fire during the Battle of Guadalcanal and ended up sinking three miles west of Lunga Point.

The wreck was located in 1992 by a team led by Robert Ballard (who also found Titanic and Bismarck), but because of strong surface currents and the remote location in the Solomons with very poor infrastructure, it has been dived only a few times. The last successful expedition was carried out by a team of leading GUE divers.

Type: Light cruiser

Area: Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands

Depth: 130m

Lost: 13 November, 1942

Bianca C

Not many ships can brag about being wrecked twice, but Bianca C can. Construction began in France during WW2 but the unfinished hull was scuttled by German troops. After the war, the 180m structure was salvaged and completed.

In 1961 while at anchor in Grenada, an explosion shook the engine-room. The burning ship could potentially block the harbour, so there was an attempt to tow her out.

Thousands of Grenadians watched from the mountains as the tow progressed for six hours, but the Bianca C had moved only three miles when the towline broke.

Bianca C sank – again. Today it is the largest wreck in the Caribbean, and it takes several dives to explore the site.

Type: Passenger ship

Area: Grenada

Depth: 50m

Lost: 22 October, 1961

HMHS Britannic

If Titanic did not rest at 3800m, this site would probably be the star of any wreck-diver’s wish-list.

Fortunately, her sister-ship is within diveable depths, but only for the most experienced technical divers, because 120m in the busy Kea Channel outside Athens is a challenging dive by any measure.

As her ill-fated sister, Britannic was supposed to enter service as a transatlantic passenger liner, and was improved in a number of ways thanks to lessons learned from the sinking of Titanic.

She never went into service but was operating as a hospital ship during WW1 when she hit a mine and foundered in less than an hour.

Britannic has it all: marvellous pedigree, mystery around the sinking, an exciting narrative surrounding Cousteau’s discovery and early trimix dives on the wreck in 1975 and a number of high-profile expeditions from the late 1990s on.

Type: Ocean liner

Area: Kea Channel, Greece

Depth: 120m

Lost: 21 November, 1916

Hilma Hooker

The only wreck on the list that can be reached from shore. The ship was under surveillance by drug enforcement agencies and local authorities inspected her while docked at Town Pier in Bonaire. They discovered and confiscated 11 tons of marijuana. The owner was never found, and the ship was left to rot away.

One morning she began to take in water, but before sinking in the harbour she was towed away and ended on a sandy area between two coral reefs. It is unclear if Hilma Hooker was put there on purpose by the local diving community, but the location is perfect for divers and she is among the best shore-diving wrecks in the world.

Type: Freighter

Area: Bonaire

Depth: 30m

Lost: 12 September, 1984

S/S Hindenburg

Not to be confused with SMS Hindenburg in Scapa Flow or the ill-fated blimp of the same name, the S/S Hindenburg was a German icebreaker. During WW1 she was part of Transportflotte I of the Sonderverband Ostsee when she hit a mine frozen in the ice. Three men were killed in the explosion.

What makes this dive special is that all wrecks in the autonomous Finnish province Åland are protected by law, and you will see artefacts here that would be long gone almost anywhere else. Hindenburg is extremely well preserved in the cold, fresh water of the Bothnian Sea and you can enjoy many details such as telegraphs, compass housings and a complete galley on Hindenburg.

Type: Icebreaker

Area: Åland Islands, Bothnian Sea

Depth: 50m

Lost: 9 March, 1918

SMS Kronprinz (Wilhelm)

The König-class battleship SMS Kronprinz was laid down in Kiel in 1911. She participated in the Battle of Jutland, the largest naval battle of World War I, but she remained unharmed and suffered no loss of life. In 1918 she was renamed Kronprinz Wilhelm. And the following year she was part of the interned fleet in Scapa Flow and was eventually scuttled by admiral Ludwig von Reuter.

The immensity of this wreck can intimidate, and you need several dives to come away with a greater appreciation for its many details. Many of the 12in guns are accessible and visible.

Type: Battleship

Area: Scapa Flow

Depth: 43m

Lost: 21 June, 1919

Maidan

The steamship Maidan hit Rocky Island on her way back to Europe after visiting India. She disappeared in deep water with her cargo of colonial imports, including elephant tusks, but not until the crew and the passengers managed to get to the island where they were rescued the same day.

Because of the depth and the inaccessible position of this 152m wreck few dives have been conducted here since its discovery in 2003, so it remains in very good condition, with nice penetration options including the engine-room and cargo holds.

During decompression stops along the spectacular walls of Rocky Island, it is not uncommon to be accompanied by tiger sharks or curious longimanus.

Type: Cargo ship

Area: Rocky Island, southern Egyptian Red Sea

Depth: 120m

Lost: 9 June, 1923

Mars the Magnificent

The oldest ship on the list, and possibly the most significant wreck discovery of the century. Mars was located by Richard Lundgren and his team in 2011 after more than 20 years of searching.

This Swedish battleship was the largest of is time, but Mars was defeated by a fleet of Danish soldiers and German mercenaries, and when the powder stores on board caught fire, Mars exploded, and 800 soldiers perished.

Ongoing scientific research projects on Mars are breaking new ground in digital excavation. The photogrammetry models based on data collected by divers are setting new standards in non-destructive archaeology.

Type: Battleship

Area: Swedish east coast, Baltic Sea

Depth: 72m

Lost: May, 1564

HIJMS Nagato

Admiral Yamamoto directed the attack on Pearl Harbor on 7 December, 1941 from the bridge of the Nagato.

The battleship with the pagoda-style superstructure was later impounded by the Americans and included in Operation Crossroads in Bikini to gather information on enemy shipbuilding techniques after an atomic explosion.

Nagato’s biggest highlights are the four enormous propellers and the twin 16in guns – the biggest in the world at the time.

Even if the superstructure is partly squashed under the weight of the overturned hull, it is possible to squeeze into the bridge and pretend to be Admiral Yamamoto listening to the famous radio codeword Tora! Tora! Tora! – the signal to commence the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Type: Battleship

Area: Bikini Atoll

Depth: 54m

Lost: July, 1946