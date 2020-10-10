Divers reveal shameful history in Enslaved

Shipwrecks form the spine of a new TV documentary series called Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, which begins on BBC 2 at 9pm tomorrow (Sunday, 11 October).

Led by Hollywood actor and human-rights activist Samuel L Jackson and journalists Afua Hirsch and Simcha Jacobovici, the four hour-long programmes aim to shed new light on 400 years of human trafficking.

More than 12 million Africans were kidnapped, shipped to the Americas by western European traders and sold into slavery – and at least two million died during the dangerous sea crossings, say the makers of the series.

Enslaved features the efforts of Diving With a Purpose, a collaborating organisation with the USA’s National Association of Black Scuba Divers, as they search for and explore six sunken slave ships.

The dive-sites are located in the UK, Caribbean and Florida, while on land experts investigate the stories behind related locations in Ghana, England and the Americas.