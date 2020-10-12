World-first as divers tackle Tallboy bomb

Polish Navy clearance divers are starting work on the first-ever attempt to defuse a WW2 deep-penetration bomb today (12 October) – while in Australia, the removal of an unexploded 45kg bomb from one of the world’s southernmost coral reefs has been announced.

The bomb in Poland is British – a 5-tonne “Tallboy” or deep-penetration bomb, lodged in a channel leading into the Baltic Sea. It was dropped during a raid by 18 Avro Lancaster bombers from the RAF’s 617th “Dambusters” Squadron on 16 April, 1945.

The bombers dropped 12 Tallboys in an attempt to sink the German cruiser Lutzow, which had been active in holding up the Russian advance, but one of the bombs was reported at the time as having failed to explode. One Lancaster crashed with the deaths of all seven crew, but the Lutzow survived the raid.

Tallboys were designed to penetrate a target and trigger shockwaves as they exploded to maximise destruction levels. The 6m bomb containing 2.4 tonnes of explosive was found last year at a depth of 12m during dredging near the port of Swinoujscie in north-west Poland.

During the war as Swinemunde, the city was the site of one of the German navy’s major Baltic bases.

The divers plan to use a technique known as “deflagration”, using a remotely controlled device to pierce the shell and burn away the charge without causing it to explode. No well-preserved Tallboy bomb has ever been defused under water before.