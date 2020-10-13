Dive-climber Scott peaks in style

Longtime charity champion Lloyd Scott has completed his nine-day Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the last of Britain’s highest mountains while wearing a 59kg diving suit, helmet and weights. Celebrating his 59th birthday today (13 October), he has said that the mountain feat will be his last major charitable challenge.

The weather turned against Scott on the final peak, Snowdon. The veteran fund-raiser had to battle through torrential rain, strong winds and near-zero visibility to complete his two-day climb to the summit of Wales’ highest mountain by mid-day yesterday (12 October).

Earlier Scott had scaled Ben Nevis, Scotland’s highest mountain, followed by England’s equivalent Scafell Pike in the Lake District

He had set off with his support team over the tough terrain of the Scottish mountains at dawn on 4 October, also in testing conditions, completing a seven-hour ascent followed by a night camping on the mountain. The next day he reached the British Isles’ highest peak, but it had taken a gruelling 13 hours.

Scott really started to feel the pressure soon after beginning the ascent of Scafell only a day later.

“My legs are pretty smashed,” he admitted 45 minutes into the climb. “It took me two days to get up Ben Nevis and normally after doing that in the diving-suit it would take two weeks to recover from.”

Despite this he made good progress to the halfway point where he camped overnight, but the next day progress proved difficult over steep, slippery terrain, with leg-cramps setting in. However he reached the summit at mid-day on 8 October, and descended for a brief respite before the climax of the challenge – the two-day ascent of Snowdon.