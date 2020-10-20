DIVING NEWS
FREE November DIVER magazine out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the NOVEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Backyard Babbacombe, Maldives’ awesome Tiger Shark Zoo, Welcome to Moray Manor!, How tech team found a WW2 US sub, Diving into a hurricane, New Caledonia’s coral wonderland – plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the November issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the November issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE October issue of DIVER, featuring:
- Free diver meets scuba diver in Greenland
- Canadian river wrecks
- Richard Smith’s World Beneath
- Amazing Baltic wreck finds
- How to find leopard sharks & makos
- ‘Don’t mess with anyone’s qualifications!’
- PLUS: Diver Tests … Swedish film-makers set out on 18-month Euro dive tour … Yacht diving fear & logistics …Tiny tompot gets a winning Alex Mustard spread … Secret Cebu sites … The perils of live-streamed wreck diving.
Get FREE OCTOBER DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
20 October 2020