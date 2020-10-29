Diver dies in Scapa

A male scuba diver died in an incident in Scapa Flow yesterday (28 October).

The man was reported missing at around mid-day at a location south-east of Houton Head, in the south of the Orkney mainland.

The Coastguard responded by sending its Stromness rescue team and a helicopter from Stornoway in the Hebrides, along with the Stromness and Longhope lifeboats and a dive-boat in the vicinity.

The diver’s body was quickly found, police told the Orcadian, but formal identification had yet to take place and an investigation was under way.