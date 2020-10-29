Grenada has been steady

Grenada has to date remained a viable destination for UK divers. It boasts the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean, the Bianca C, many other good-quality wreck dives, coral reefs and a wealth of marine life.

The True Blue Bay Boutique Resort lies where the Caribbean and Atlantic meet, so offers access to all sides of the island, and you can book seven nights there through Ultimate Diving from £1695pp.

This includes flights from Gatwick, airport transfers, B&B accommodation (two sharing) and 10 dives.