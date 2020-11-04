WIN! WIN! WIN! 2nd chance to win a Beaver Mammoth Roller Backpack dive bag worth £135

THIS huge-capacity, high-quality rucksack wheelie bag features a large main compartment with load retention straps and easy-action side-release buckles. Two full-length side compartments allow separation of dive gear and two front zipped compartments give quick access to important possessions when travelling.

A retractable handle combined with large tough wheels makes for smooth rolling, while two adjustable padded shoulder straps ensure comfort when carrying in rucksack style. These shoulder straps be easily stored away when not required.

For ease of lifting, the bag features both a moulded rubber handle at the centre top and a Velcro-closing webbing side handle. All zippers are nylon track with nylon runners, ensuring that corrosion will not affect operation even when used in the most extreme environments.

Tough yet lightweight Polyester fabric is used, ensuring strength and durability. With the handle retracted, the bag measures 80cm tall, 47cm wide and 40cm deep. It weighs just 5kg.

