Coldwater dive-suit specialist Waterproof’s new Body X drysuit underwear employs hollow individual polyester fibres that allow it to fill with air and boost insulation, says the maker, with sweat quickly wicked away to keep the user dry.

A perfect fit is also promised thanks to the hi-stretch material and a choice of 10 sizes for both men and women.

The shirt costs £78 and the trousers £72.