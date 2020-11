Named for the Royal Marines’ Devon base, the automatic C60 Lympstone is a 600m-rated dive and “survivalist” watch.

The marine steel casing has a DLC anti-reflective coating, and the carbon dials and Super-Luminova hands and indices are designed to make the instrument easy to read in low light.

The countdown bezel can be set in 30sec increments and there is an inner compass ring to aid navigation.

The price is £875.