Alison Turner is a long-time UK and overseas diving partner of mine. She learnt to dive in the UK, rather than taking the soft option as I did.

“UK diving is a bit like walking in the UK. If you dress up for the conditions, take your time and look carefully, you’ll be amazed by what you see!” she says.

I concur, although some of us are way better at spotting wildlife than others.

Of course, we all learn by making mistakes. Alison learned the hard way about pre-dive checks, for example:

“I hefted my weights, BC and cylinder on, donned my fins and mask, then, with a quick check of gas, I plunged off the platform and into the cool of the water. Hmm, slightly cooler than I was expecting. And considerably wetter.

“Oh, I never got my buddy to do up my drysuit zip! It’s amazing how high you can lift out of the water just by finning when 11°C water is trickling down your spine!”

Al’s advice to newcomers is this:

“Take your time. Nothing in diving is improved by doing it quicker, especially kitting-up. You’ll use less air, see more and stay under longer by relaxing and doing things slowly.”

Taking time is also sound advice for underwater photographers. I did the opposite and took a temperamental early digital camera with me on that doomed Andaman liveaboard trip.

I soon discovered my need to master buoyancy skills first, so left the unreliable relic on the boat for the rest of the trip. I fell back into photography only once diving felt second-nature and I certainly wouldn’t get into the water without the camera now. Who knows what might pass by?

UK-based award-winning photographer Dan Bolt would agree. For some time I have followed Dan, a UK diver since 1988, on Instagram (@danboltphoto), enjoying his images taken at local dive sites.

“I had to wait 30 years before seeing my first octopus in the UK, then, like those proverbial buses, three came along all at once,” he told me. “On one night-dive last year at Babbacombe, I visited the home of a large common octopus and patiently waited for around 30 minutes, just watching him breathe and explore outside with his tentacles.

“Slowly emerging, just a metre in front of me, he wasn’t spooked by my presence, and just wandered around for a while before sloping off into the dark to go feeding. What a privilege!”

Favourite dive-site? Dan gave me three: “Firstly it would be my local site of Babbacombe in south Devon. I’ve dived here throughout my whole diving life and it never ceases to show up something new each year.

“It’s famed for the cuttlefish that come in the spring, though numbers have reduced drastically recently.

“It’s a nursery for many fish species – you can find over a dozen species of nudibranch here, as well as the odd octopus and even seahorses.

“Secondly, I’d say any of the stunning sea-lochs of western Scotland. No two are quite the same, and some go to over 100m depth just off the shore. The abundance and variety of life in these cold waters, not to mention the stunning vis at times, in my view makes this world-class diving.

“Finally, seal-diving! I’ve done this at Lundy and at the Farne Islands, and it’s by far the most fun you can have under water! Nothing puts a smile on your face like having half-a-dozen seals fighting over who gets to play with you next.”

Dan’s tip for the tentative UK diver is this: “For the past 20 years I’ve dived only with a camera, and the biggest tip I can give to anyone wanting to get the most out of their diving is to stop, look and listen. You don’t have to be a marine biologist, but a little bit of knowledge and plenty of observation will give a fascinating edge to every dive, and you can even bore your buddies with talk of nudibranchs!”