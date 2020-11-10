Volivoli goes the Blue Oceans way

The team at the 4* Volivoli Beach Resort and Ra Divers have been accredited as Fiji’s only Blue Oceans dive resort.

This global eco-awareness project (formerly SSI Mission Deep Blue) commits them to supporting a wide range of procedures to protect the environment, collect underwater rubbish and ghost-fishing gear, report violations on use of marine animals as souvenirs, avoid touching or disturbing the underwater environment, minimise waste, recycle and educate others in their responsibilities.

Fiji is currently an approved destination for UK travellers, although as we write entry remains barred. Volivoli was established in the 1990s near Rakiraki at the northerly tip of Viti Levu, the largest island, and now has 33 rooms, two restaurants, three bars and 90 staff. Dive-centre Ra Divers takes guests exploring Bligh Waters and Vatu-i-ra.