Egyptian diver claims endurance record

Egyptian scuba diver Saddam Al-Kilany, 29, has claimed a new world record for longest saltwater dive, after staying under water for almost six days in Dahab in the northern Red Sea. The claim awaits verification from Guinness World Records (GWR).

Al-Kilany was said to have spent five years preparing for his record attempt. Submerging on 5 November, he was attended by a medical team supervised by Adel Taher, well-known to scuba divers as director of South Sinai’s Hyperbaric Medical Centre.

Al-Kilany was monitored on camera throughout his dive, and GWR will have to scrutinise some 143 hours’ worth of video footage to ensure that all its conditions were met.

The diver was reported to have passed the time by exercising, praying, eating and drawing – one of his favourite pastimes is said to be underwater painting. In September he and his Spanish fiancee, fellow-diver Pia Legora, had made headlines in Egypt by holding their engagement ceremony under water.