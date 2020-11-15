Divers found in dark in Wales

Two scuba divers who went missing off the Pembrokeshire coast late yesterday afternoon (14 November) were found drifting in the dark off Skomer Island by an RNLI lifeboat crew following a two-hour search.

According to the Maritime & Coastguard Agency the divers, a man and a woman, had been due back in Martins Haven with the rest of their group, but when it was reported that they had gone missing a search operation was mounted at 4.45pm.

Involved in the search for the buddy-pair were the Coastguard helicopter; three lifeboats from Angle, St Davids and Little Haven; the Dale and Broad Haven Coastguard rescue teams, police and two tankers that had been in the vicinity.

“The two divers were in a dire situation when the lifeboat found them,” reported the Coastguard, but a later examination by paramedics showed them to be unharmed.

They said they had been caught in a current and swept away from the rest of their group.