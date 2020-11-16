Divers find bones, boots and weapons

The remains of a young 16th-century soldier have been found by scuba divers in Lake Asveja in eastern Lithuania.

Archaeologists found the bones beneath a layer of mud and sand at a depth of 9m. They had been excavating beneath Dubingiai Bridge, a timber structure built in 1934 to span the northern part of the lake.

The discovery was described as the first of its kind in Lithuania by Elena Pranckenaite from the archaeology department at Vilnius University.

She said that the location had not been a ceremonial burial site, but the soldier had been identified as such because he was found with his sword, two knives and well-preserved leather boots.