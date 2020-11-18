British divers fly flag for Bahamas

Three British underwater photographers have been appointed by the islands’ Ministry of Tourism to represent the Bahamas as “Dive Ambassadors”.

Photo-journalists and authors Nick & Caroline Robertson-Brown, who run Frogfish Photography in Manchester, and Adam Hanlon, owner of underwater photo website Wetpixel and two dive-shops in Lancaster, will be expected to promote the islands’ diving attractions alongside tourism staff at trade shows and on familiarisation trips.

The ministry’s deputy director general Ellison Thompson said that the Robertson-Browns had been appointed for their “outstanding works in shark and marine conservation, diving, travel, photography, journalism and their unwavering love for the Bahamas” and Hanlon for his “outstanding work in diving, film, underwater photography and his affinity for the Bahamas”.

The Robertson-Browns first visited the Bahamas as dive instructors in 2002. Of their more than 5000 dives each around the world, they describe one at Tiger Beach in Grand Bahama as their most memorable experience.

“We had been dreaming of diving with tiger sharks for years and had tried at a number of different locations, globally,” said Caroline Robertson-Brown. “While in Grand Bahama, on the only single day we had to make this dream a reality, we got into the water despite inclement weather conditions and substantial current.

“We descended to the sandy seabed with twice our normal weighting and within a few seconds were approached, up close, by three large female tiger sharks, who swam in front of our cameras and over our heads. We watched with amazement, as these magnificent predators entertained us.”

“The thing that really stands out for us is that the waters surrounding the islands are a shark sanctuary,” said Nick Robertson-Brown. “There are so few places in the world where shark protection has been taken so seriously and they are fully safeguarded.”