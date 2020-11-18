WIN! WIN! WIN! The new Waterproof BODY 2X Top & Bottom set worth £206

To achieve high thermal insulation without increasing weight, BODY 2X undergarments are made of a hollow-fiber polyester which insulates far better than a regular fiber because it retains more air.

The technically advanced fabric in the BODY 2X has excellent moisture-wicking properties. It is designed to pull moisture away from the skin by capillary action and out to the exterior of the fabric where it easily evaporates. The combination of hollow fiber insulation and the excellent wicking properties creates an extremely warm and comfortable undergarment.

The Waterproof BODY 2X undergarments are separated to enable the choice of different sizes for the upper and lower body.

For a chance to win, enter the Competition here