FREE December DIVER magazine out now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the DECEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards

Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features a Special 100th-anniversary Be The Champ! plus Guns in a Cornish gully, Steve Warren’s definitive guide to the modern dive-watch, Tech team find Ming pottery, Treasure Men of Bermuda, Swedish dive-trippers get lucky in UK, Exploring submerged Roman remains – and latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.

– and latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more. DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the December issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine

Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the December issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE November issue of DIVER, featuring:

Backyard Babbacombe

Maldives’ awesome Tiger Zoo

Welcome to Moray Manor!

How tech team found WW2 US sub

Diving into a hurricane

New Caledonia’s coral wonderland

PLUS: Diver Tests … Louise T on visibility and invisibility … Wreck revelations from Denmark to Mexico … Alex Mustard gets among the grey seals … Getting into drysuits at Portland … Benefits of dive training the slow way in UK.

Get FREE NOVEMBER DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here