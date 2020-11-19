DIVING NEWS
FREE December DIVER magazine out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the DECEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features a Special 100th-anniversary Be The Champ! plus Guns in a Cornish gully, Steve Warren’s definitive guide to the modern dive-watch, Tech team find Ming pottery, Treasure Men of Bermuda, Swedish dive-trippers get lucky in UK, Exploring submerged Roman remains – and latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the December issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the December issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE November issue of DIVER, featuring:
- Backyard Babbacombe
- Maldives’ awesome Tiger Zoo
- Welcome to Moray Manor!
- How tech team found WW2 US sub
- Diving into a hurricane
- New Caledonia’s coral wonderland
PLUS: Diver Tests … Louise T on visibility and invisibility … Wreck revelations from Denmark to Mexico … Alex Mustard gets among the grey seals … Getting into drysuits at Portland … Benefits of dive training the slow way in UK.
Get FREE NOVEMBER DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
19 November 2020