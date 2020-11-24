Diverse confident of Croatia’s charms

Croatia, which celebrates 30 years of independence in 2021, is one of the gems of south-eastern Europe, says UK-based Diverse Travel, which has decided to add the Adriatic location to its 2021 programme.

Croatia has 3600 miles of coastline including more than 700 islands, 400 islets and 75 reefs, making it the biggest Adriatic archipelago.

Diverse describes the nation’s underwater attractions as “hidden caves, coral-adorned walls with overhangs and swim-throughs to explore” with many endemic species.

It describes the sea as “perfectly clean”, with grouper, catfish, lobster, moray eels and octopus commonly seen on dives and plenty for macro-lovers too, including nudibranchs and yellow seahorses.