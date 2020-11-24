Poland trumps Italy with ‘diver kindergarten’

The world’s deepest artificial diving pool is now Deepspot, which opened in the Polish town of Mszczonow, 25 miles from the capital Warsaw, on 21 November.

At 45.5m the pool beats the former record-holder, which is also in Europe – Deep JoyY-40 in Montegrotto Terme in Italy is 42.5m deep.

Providing another confined-water environment for advanced scuba and freediver training, Deepspot includes five layers of artificial caves and a Mayan chamber for overhead-environment work, as well as a small boat. The main pool section descends to 20m.

The pool holds 8000cu m of water – more than 20 times as much as the average 25m swimming pool. Construction took two years and cost the equivalent of £8 million. There are plans to accommodate visiting divers in an adjacent hotel from which they can watch the underwater activities through viewing windows 5m deep.

Unlike Polish swimming pools the Deepspot complex has been able to open to the public during the coronavirus pandemic because it is classed as a training centre for divers. Only about a dozen used it on the opening day, however, including eight on an instructor course. One described the facility as a “kindergarten for divers”.