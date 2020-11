Reached the ripe old age of affluence where you can afford to do those critter trips and own a nice camera – but can’t even see the pygmy seahorse, let alone check that it’s in focus?

Sherwood’s Oracle+ mask addresses that problem, with built-in 1.75-dioptre magnifying lenses to boost your near vision.

The £65 low-volume Oracle+ also has a soft silicone skirt and promises one-handed strap adjustment.