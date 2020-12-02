Conception captain charged; Grotto lawsuit settled

Jerry Nehl Boylan, the captain of the Conception dive liveaboard that caught fire in California in September 2019, has been charged with 34 counts of manslaughter – one for each person aboard who died in the blaze.

If found guilty, the 67-year-old could face a maximum 10-year prison sentence applicable on each count. The case will be heard before a federal court.

In October Divernet reported on the USA’s National Transportation Safety Board report on the fire, which held fleet operator Truth Aquatics responsible.

All 33 passengers and one crew-member had been asleep below in a single bunk-room with limited means of escape, while the other five crew, including Boylan, had been asleep above deck.

There had been no roving nightwatch, contrary to US law, and the captain was said to have failed to arrange fire training or evacuation drills.

Prosecutor Nick Hanna, US Attorney for the Central District of California, has stated that the captain “was responsible for the safety and security of the vessel, its crew, and its passengers” and had been charged on account of his “misconduct, negligence and inattention to his duties”.

The divers were passing the last night of a three-day dive-trip anchored off Santa Cruz Island. When the captain and crew were woken by the fire they tried to rescue them but were soon forced by smoke to evacuate the vessel.

“As a result of the alleged failures of Captain Boylan to follow well-established safety rules, a pleasant holiday dive-trip turned into a hellish nightmare as passengers and one crew-member found themselves trapped in a fiery bunkroom with no means of escape,” says the proesecutor’s statement. “The loss of life that day will forever impact the families of the 34 victims.”