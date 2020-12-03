Shark bites diver at Elphinstone

Another instance of unusual behaviour by oceanic whitetip sharks has occurred in the Red Sea – this time at Elphinstone Reef.

The incident, which occurred yesterday (2 December), was reported by Red Sea Diving Safari, which operates three eco-villages for divers on the southern Egyptian Red Sea coast.

A group of divers had been taken by speedboat from one of the villages, Marsa Shagra, out to the reef, which is well-known for its shark-diving. Encounters with sharks including oceanic whitetips (Carcharhinus longimanus) occur routinely there and usually in safety.

On this occasion, however, a female diver was “lightly bitten” at the back of her left arm by an oceanic whitetip. The dive-guide immediately went to her assistance, said RSDS, bringing her and her buddy the short distance to the surface where the boat was waiting.

The skipper helped the divers into the boat and started first-aid procedures while the guide brought the rest of the group back to the boat. He then helped the skipper to treat the injured diver, with assistance from a nearby liveaboard.