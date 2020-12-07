Whales shark rescued in Arabian Gulf

A 6m whale shark that found itself trapped in a man-made lagoon on the island of Abu Dhabi has been rescued and returned to the Arabian Gulf.

The animal, which had been unable to feed while unable to find its way out of the Al Bahiyah lagoon, was rescued by a combined team from the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi and the National Aquarium. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Supported at the surface by jet-skiers from Abu Dhabi Marine Club, aquarium scuba divers were able to capture the whale shark and place it in a soft plastic through-water transport bag.