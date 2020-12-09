18th-century warship found in Aegean

A warship wreck believed to date back to the 18th century has been discovered in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish coast at Foça, in the province of Izmir.

Underwater archaeological surveys have been taking place in the region for the past 15 years, during which time five wrecks have been found. The latest was located through sonar-scanning at a depth of 55m and was then investigated using an ROV.

Part of the vessel was buried in the seabed but it was estimated to be 35-40m long. Some 20 iron and bronze cannon were recorded, along with cannonballs and hull-timbers.

The nationality of the vessel was unknown, but found aboard was both Italian and Ottoman kitchenware, including plates, jugs, pipes and a reel. Artefacts recovered are being conserved at Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology.