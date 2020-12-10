Lily on the bright side

“For the past year my staff have been whispering to me that we needed to part with our faithful RIB… it was time for a new, fresh boat with more options and possibilities.”

So Jason Fabri of Maltese dive-centre Watercolours in Sliema told us, in an entertaining account of the boat-fabrication process, which for reasons of space we must condense here.

The new boat, Lily, is a trimaran and was built in Spain. The dive-team wanted a bow cabin to give ample deck space and were very specific about everything from cleat heights to type of diving ladder, all of which were custom-made.

Lily can carry 12 divers and visit more remote dive-sites thanks to its 440-litre petrol tank. A sun canopy, toilet and shower allow for comfortable day-trips to Comino and Gozo, with a pair of Yamaha 150hp outboards fitted for reliability and manoeuvrability.