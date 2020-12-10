TRAVEL NEWS
Lily on the bright side
“For the past year my staff have been whispering to me that we needed to part with our faithful RIB… it was time for a new, fresh boat with more options and possibilities.”
So Jason Fabri of Maltese dive-centre Watercolours in Sliema told us, in an entertaining account of the boat-fabrication process, which for reasons of space we must condense here.
The new boat, Lily, is a trimaran and was built in Spain. The dive-team wanted a bow cabin to give ample deck space and were very specific about everything from cleat heights to type of diving ladder, all of which were custom-made.
Lily can carry 12 divers and visit more remote dive-sites thanks to its 440-litre petrol tank. A sun canopy, toilet and shower allow for comfortable day-trips to Comino and Gozo, with a pair of Yamaha 150hp outboards fitted for reliability and manoeuvrability.
Soon after Lily’s arrival Covid-19 struck, but the new workhorse is “turning out to be exactly what we needed to inject energy into the gloom that’s drowning so many people and businesses,” says the admirably positive Fabri.
When the time comes for you to sample the dive-boat, a 10-dive Watercolours pack costs 315 euros.