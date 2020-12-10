PADI ‘gives back’ with online gifts

PADI says it is “giving back this Christmas” by donating 10% of the price of any eLearning gift certificate to Dive Against Debris, Project AWARE’s citizen-science programme.

Dive Against Debris encourages scuba divers to help clean up the ocean while collecting data on type, quantity and location of all rubbish removed. Over the past nine years more than 86,000 divers in 120 countries have reported some 1.6 million retrieved items.

PADI suggests that a certificate for one of its range of online courses makes an ideal present for anyone considering becoming a diver, or for existing divers wanting to extend their skill-set – “particularly as we’re all still spending more time at home”.

eLearning covers the theory section of a course and allows students to work at their own pace, learning and gauging their progress with the help of video, audio, graphics, reading and short quizzes.