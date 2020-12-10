DIVING NEWS
PADI ‘gives back’ with online gifts
PADI says it is “giving back this Christmas” by donating 10% of the price of any eLearning gift certificate to Dive Against Debris, Project AWARE’s citizen-science programme.
Dive Against Debris encourages scuba divers to help clean up the ocean while collecting data on type, quantity and location of all rubbish removed. Over the past nine years more than 86,000 divers in 120 countries have reported some 1.6 million retrieved items.
PADI suggests that a certificate for one of its range of online courses makes an ideal present for anyone considering becoming a diver, or for existing divers wanting to extend their skill-set – “particularly as we’re all still spending more time at home”.
eLearning covers the theory section of a course and allows students to work at their own pace, learning and gauging their progress with the help of video, audio, graphics, reading and short quizzes.
They have up to a year to complete the online part of their course before connecting with a PADI dive-centre for the in-water training needed to complete the certification. There are more than 200 PADI centres in the UK and 6750 around the world. Information about eLearning can be obtained from a local centre or here.
One UK dive centre celebrating this Christmas is Oyster Luxury Travel & Diving, which has just been awarded PADI 5* Instructor Development Centre (IDC) status. “Nice to have something good come out of this year for us!” Oyster director and owner Mark Murphy told Divernet.
Hove-based Oyster runs PADI courses from beginner to technical levels at pools and inland sites across the south of England and in Malta.
It also runs a dive-club and arranges overseas dive-trips to the Canary Islands, Croatia, Egypt, Indonesia, Malta and Thailand.