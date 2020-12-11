Mary Rose diver’s watch fetches £27,000

A London dealer has paid £27,000 for the steel Omega Seamaster 300 Edition watch worn by a military diver while working to raise Tudor warship the Mary Rose from the Solent in 1982.

As reported on Divernet on 22 October, former Royal Engineers Sgt-Major Mick Burton had been hoping that the rare Army-issue watch he wore nearly 40 years ago could raise funds to help his three children – and also pay for a dream dive-trip to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Burton had been one of the dive-team that placed the cradle used to raise the Mary Rose, a physically demanding operation he likened to “underwater mining”.