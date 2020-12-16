WIN! WIN! WIN!
2nd chance to win a dryrobe® Advance Long Sleeve changing robe worth £150
THE dryrobe® Advance Long Sleeve is designed to enable you to change anywhere whilst protecting you from the elements and keeping you warm in any climate.
Tested to withstand the wear and tear of an active lifestyle, it’s a tough bit of kit with a waterproof and windproof outer shell combined with a synthetic lambswool lining. The long sleeves, hood and versatile loose-fit design with full-length 2-way reversible YKK zip make it ideal for those pre-dive or post-dive moments when beating the cold is key.
Features include:
- Waterproof and windproof outer shell fabric
- Super-warm synthetic lambswool lining (51% acrylic, 49% recycled polyester)
- Tailored, fitted sleeves with hook and loop fasteners at the wrist
- Full length 2-way reversible YKK® zip
- Minimal sealed seam construction
- Deep, fleece-lined external zip pockets
- Internal waterproof zip entry pocket – ideal for phone/wallet
- Super light construction – approx 1.3kg (dependent on size)
For a chance to win, enter the Competition here