FREE January DIVER magazine out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the JANUARY issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features top inland dive sites in England & Wales … Oceanic Whitetips get uppity in the Red Sea … Scoping out a North-Sea U-boat wreck … Paddlefish in the USA … Seadragons in Australia … Magical Blackwater Dives … Star dives in Scotland – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, photo skills and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the January issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the January issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE December issue of DIVER, featuring:
- 100th-anniversary Be The Champ
- Guns in a Cornish Gully
- Tech team find Ming Pottery
- Which Dive Watch?
- Treasure Men of Bermuda
- Exploring submerged Roman remains
PLUS: New Dive Gear … Louise T on diving with, and without, purpose … Descent into the Twilight Zone … ‘What’s bugging sharks in the Red Sea?’ … The marine biologist whose office is at 100m … Gun recovery in Portugal.
Get FREE December DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
16 December 2020