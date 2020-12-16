FREE January DIVER magazine out now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the JANUARY issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards

Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features top inland dive sites in England & Wales … Oceanic Whitetips get uppity in the Red Sea … Scoping out a North-Sea U-boat wreck … Paddlefish in the USA … Seadragons in Australia … Magical Blackwater Dives … Star dives in Scotland – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, photo skills and much more .

. DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the January issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine

Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the January issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE December issue of DIVER, featuring:

100th-anniversary Be The Champ

Guns in a Cornish Gully

Tech team find Ming Pottery

Which Dive Watch?

Treasure Men of Bermuda

Exploring submerged Roman remains

PLUS: New Dive Gear … Louise T on diving with, and without, purpose … Descent into the Twilight Zone … ‘What’s bugging sharks in the Red Sea?’ … The marine biologist whose office is at 100m … Gun recovery in Portugal.

Get FREE December DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here