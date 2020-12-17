Mako dive-boat boosts ghostbusters

Marine-protection body Healthy Seas, which recycles recovered ghost-fishing gear, has acquired its first boat, and it will be operated by the volunteer divers of Ghost Diving, the original ghostnet-clearance organisation.

The boat, a 10.6m Swiftcat, was built in 2010. It was bought from Shadow Marine, which had been using it to operate charter dive-trips from Ansthruther on Scotland’s east coast.

Now based in the Dutch port of Ijmuiden, it will retain the name Mako – partly from superstition about the renaming of boats, but mainly because mako sharks are at particularly high risk of entanglement in ghost-nets and line.

Ghost Diving was one of the founding partners of Healthy Seas, and the boat was bought through a donation from a Healthy Seas supporter, international asset-management group DWS.

“The Mako will serve multi-functionally as a means for Ghost Diving volunteers to carry out surveys and recoveries of lost nets, but also by taking part in events to engage fishermen in ghost-net prevention activities,” said Healthy Seas director Veronika Mikos.