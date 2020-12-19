Damselfish treat shrimps as workforce

Humans have been farming animals for millennia, but now scientists reckon they have found the first evidence of an animal domesticating another species – and the farmer happens to be a coral-reef fish.

An international team led by researchers from Australian universities Griffith and Deakin found that longfin damselfish (Stegastes diencaeus) employ planktonic mysid shrimp (Mysidium integrum) to fertilise algae farms on their behalf.

“We found highly territorial longfin damselfish and mysids have a mutualistic relationship that benefits both,” said Dr Rohan Brooker from Deakin’s Centre for Integrative Ecology. “The damselfish aggressively defend a patch of reef, where they farm algae for food, against all but the mysid shrimps.”

Scuba divers will be well aware of how aggressive damselfish can be when they detect an intruder on their part of the water column.

“Swarms of the mysid shrimp, which benefit from the protective refuge provided by damselfish, fertilise the algal farms with their waste, improving quality of the farmed algae and, in turn, the condition of the farmer, the damselfish,” said Dr Brooker.